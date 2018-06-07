India kicks off gradual rate hike cycle amid global market rout

Indian bonds slipped while the rupee advanced as the RBI joined peers in Indonesia, Turkey and Argentina in raising rates as policy tightening in the US and a stronger dollar rattles broader emerging markets. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: India’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2014 and set the stage for a gradual tightening cycle as economic growth rebounds from a four-year low and price pressures build.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to increase the repurchase rate to 6.25% from 6% on Wednesday, as predicted by 14 of 44 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy stance neutral, which suggested the move was a “dovish hike,” according to economists at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Indian bonds slipped while the rupee advanced as the RBI joined peers in Indonesia, Turkey and Argentina in raising rates as policy tightening in the US and a stronger dollar rattles broader emerging markets. Governor Urjit Patel recently called on the Federal Reserve to slow the pace at which it plans to shrink its balance sheet to help emerging economies cope with the turmoil.

The RBI cited volatile crude oil prices and global financial market developments as risks that will force policy makers to remain vigilant. Oil is India’s biggest import and rising prices are a threat not only to inflation, but also the nation’s sizable trade deficit, putting more pressure on the currency.

Consumer-price growth is already above the central bank’s 4% medium-term goal and with economic activity showing more signs of picking up, analysts say a rate hike, which reverses last August’s cut, shouldn’t choke off activity.

The forecast of normal monsoon rainfall is good for the farm sector, Patel said at a press conference in Mumbai. Capacity utilization has increased and a private survey shows factory activity is in expansionary mode in the past 10 months. Investment activity is expected to be robust despite tightening of financial conditions in recent months, he said.

Right move

The RBI retained its GDP growth projection of 7.4% for the financial year to March 2019. It revised its inflation forecast to a range of 4.8% to 4.9% for the first half of the year from 4.7% to 5.1%, and raised the second-half estimate to 4.7% from 4.4%.

“Raising rates is a right move,” said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the Delhi-based National Institute for Public Finance and Policy. “Given the international conditions—rising oil prices, the Fed’s rate policy and the fact that other emerging markets have already begun raising rates—RBI should have probably raised rates earlier.”

India has been swept up in an emerging market rout, with the rupee down 4.6% against the dollar this year, Asia’s worst performer. The central bank has stepped up efforts to support the rupee, draining foreign exchange reserves by $14 billion as part of its intervention plan.

“We believe that both growth and inflation are likely headed higher in the coming months,” Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note, adding that paves the way for another 25 basis-point rate hike in August. But a pause thereafter is more likely as the ongoing tightening in financial conditions, higher oil prices and political uncertainty are likely to slow economic activity in September, they wrote.

The yield on 10-year government bonds climbed to a three-year high of 7.94% in May, while similar-maturity rates on top-rated corporate bonds surged to 8.70 percent Monday, the highest since November 2014. On Wednesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes jumped eight basis points to 7.92%, while the rupee was 0.3% stronger.

Economic Affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the rate hike removes uncertainty and should help steady markets. The policy statement was a “balanced assessment of growth, inflation and external situation and expectations,” he said in a Twitter post.