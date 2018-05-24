ED files first chargesheet in PNB fraud case
The ED chargesheet follows two of those filed by CBI in the PNB fraud case that named Allahabad Bank CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian as an accused
Last Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 02 40 PM IST
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first chargesheet in the over $2 billion Nirav Modi-perpetrated PNB fraud case, its officials said Thursday.
The ED chargesheet follows two of those filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the PNB fraud case. While Allahabad Bank MD and CEO and former PNB chief Usha Ananthasubramanian has been named in the first CBI chargesheet, Mehul Choksi and others found a mention in the second one.
On 14 February, Punjab National Bank said it has detected a fraud worth $1.7 billion perpetrated by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi using fake PNB letters of undertaking (LoUs). Both the accused had left India a month before the scam came to light.
First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 02 39 PM IST
