Barclays to pay $2 billion fine over mortgage fraud claims

Barclays has agreed to pay $2 billion for allegedly causing billions of dollars of losses to investors by engaging in a fraudulent scheme between 2005 and 2007, the US justice department says
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 07 04 PM IST
Makini Brice
Barclays disputes the allegations, according to the US justice department’s statement. Photo: AFP
Barclays disputes the allegations, according to the US justice department’s statement. Photo: AFP

Washington: Barclays has agreed to pay $2 billion for allegedly causing billions of dollars of losses to investors by engaging in a fraudulent scheme to sell residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007, the US justice department said on Thursday.

The department said the firm misled investors about the quality of the mortgage loans backing those deals and committed violations of mail fraud and bank fraud.

According to the justice department’s statement, Barclays disputes the allegations. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 07 04 PM IST
Topics: Barclays Barclays fine Barclays fraud US US justice department

