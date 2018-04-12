Jacqueline Fernandez launches her active wear brand Just F

Jacqueline Fernandez’s active wear brand Just F will be retailed at all leading online marketplaces as well as Just F’s direct-to-consumer page. File photo: Prodip Guha/HT

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez launched her own active wear brand Just F, in partnership with Mojostar, the recently launched celebrity-driven house of brands. Priced between Rs1,000 and Rs3,000, Just F will target young consumers between 20 and 35 years of age who are looking for feminine fitness apparels and accessories. The brand will offer active wear clothing for now and will move on to accessories (footwear, gym bags and fitness accessories). The range will be created to suit the body type of Indian women. “Launching Just F, a feminine take on fitness from my perspective, is a big moment for me. I am confident that the brand will meet and exceed the expectations of young women across India, who want to fulfill their fitness requirements without breaking the bank or compromising on style,” said Fernandez in a statement.

Just F will be retailed at all leading online marketplaces as well as Just F’s direct-to-consumer page .

The company plans to take the brand to offline retail through product placement in all large format stores and the launch of standalone brick-and-mortar stores. The collection is expected to hit these portals by May 2018.

“Active-wear trends in India are still heavily dominated by the needs of male consumers. Brands in this space still have a primary share from male consumers, leaving gaps in the offering for young Indian women. Just F is our way of giving female consumers, products which cater to their needs and sensibilities,” said Abhishek Verma, chief executive, Mojostar.

This is the second brand launch from Mojostar, a joint venture between celebrity management firm Kwan Entertainment and Marketing Solutions, and brand licensing and marketing firm Dream Theatre. The company launched active clothing and accessories brand Prowl with Tiger Shroff in February this year. Formed in August 2017, Mojostar will invest $3-4 million across brands in 2018.

The launch comes at a time when the active wear segment is witnessing increased level of activity with multiple brands launching and expanding their collections in a bid to grow the estimated $6-7 billion segment. In 2017, companies such as Arvind Lifestyle Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Monte Carlo, Indian Terrain and Numero Uno had all ventured into the active wear segment. In 2016, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had also launched an athleisure wear brand Skult.

Meanwhile, 2018 is expected to see multiple brand launches from celebrities as the upcoming celebrity fashion industry is poised to witness some level of maturity. In 2017, actor Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor had launched their clothing line Rheson. While actor Anushka Sharma had tied up with Suditi Industries Ltd to launch her brand Nush, cricketer Virat Kohli launched his brand One8 in collaboration with German sportswear brand Puma.