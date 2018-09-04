Banks Board Bureau invites application for post of MD, CEO of Canara Bank

The candidates can fill in their application for the for post of MD, CEO of Canara Bank by 21 September 2018. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Banks Board Bureau has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive director of Canara Bank for a three-year term.

The post of MD and CEO fell vacant at Canara Bank upon retirement of Rakesh Kumar Sharma on 31 July 2018. Sharma served as the bank’s MD and CEO since 11 September 2015.

The three-year term begins from the date of taking charge and will be subject to the normal age of superannuation of 60 years, Banks Board Bureau said in an advertisement inviting the application.

“To help assess the leadership competencies and potential capabilities of shortlisted candidates, an advisory firm may assist the bureau. The advisory firm will have no role in shortlisting. Shortlisted applicants will appear for interactions with the bureau. “Based on the interactions, the Bureau will send its recommendation to the government,” Banks Board Bureau said.

As eligibility criteria, Banks Board Bureau said Indian nationals, age 45 to 57 years, with an exemplary track record should apply with minimum 15 years experience in mainstream banking of which at least one year should be at the board level.

The candidates can fill in their application by 21 September 2018. Set up in 2016, the Banks Board Bureau is the advisory body formed by the government for selection of candidates for top-level board appointments.

The term of Bank of Baroda MD and CEO is also set to expire on 12 October 2018, however, it is likely that the government may give extension to incumbent P S Jayakumar based on the assessment of his three-year performance.

Jayakumar was one of the two selected candidates from the private sector and joined the state-owned bank in October 2015.