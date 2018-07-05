Bombay Dyeing eyes ₹500 crore revenue by FY20

Revenues from Bombay Dyeing’s retail unit have nearly halved from ₹578.09 crore in FY15 to ₹257.89 crore in FY18.

Mumbai: After reinventing itself as a pure-play bed and bath linen retailer, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. has hired one of the top four consulting firms to help chart its growth strategy to achieve exponential growth, a top executive told Mint.

Over the last three years, revenues from Bombay Dyeing’s retail unit have nearly halved from ₹578.09 crore in financial year 2015 to ₹257.89 crore in financial year 2018, according to data from financial data services firm Capitalline. Retail now accounts for less than a tenth of the overall revenues of the company as compared to nearly a quarter of the overall revenues in financial year 2015.

The Indian market over the last five years has fragmented with the emergence of a lot of regional and local brands that are playing the price game. Moreover, we have also seen an impact of demonetization as well as the switchover to the goods and service tax (GST), according to Aloke Banerjee, chief executive officer – retail, Bombay Dyeing, said. Banerjee was at the seventh edition of HGH India, an annual trade show for home textiles, home décor, gifts and houseware in Mumbai.

The retail unit of Bombay Dyeing, part of the Wadia Group, signed up one of the big four consulting firms about six weeks ago to look at both organic and inorganic growth options. “The mandate is to kickstart exponential growth,” said Banerjee. He, however, did not disclose the name of the consulting firm.

Banerjee is hopeful that the company gets back to its fiscal 2015 range of ₹500 crore retail revenues by financial year 2020. “By financial year 2020, we will have revenues at maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹1,000 crore,” said Banerjee. The company books revenues at 40-50% of MRP on its books.

His optimism is based on the market moving towards stability as the larger companies—including Bombay Dyeing—are moving away from discounting and looking at innovation to drive margins and growth. Earlier this year, the company entered into the menswear segment with formal, semi formal and casual shirts which it is test marketing in Tamil Nadu. The retailer has also launched a new campaign for customized bedsheets which has been received well.

The company is also expanding its retail reach. Currently, it has 27 company-owned stores, 400 franchise stores and is available in 3000 multi-brand retail stores and 920 modern trade doors besides all the major e-commerce platforms.

“We are expanding into Tier II and III as we are seeing a lot of demand coming from these towns online,” said Banerjee.

Home textiles is about ₹35,000 crore with the organised market accounting for a fraction of the overall market at about ₹5000 crore, according to Arun Roongta, managing director, Texone Information Services Pvt Ltd, a specialized B2B company focused on the home textiles and décor market.

In financial year 2018, Bombay Dyeing saw its net profit decline to ₹35.18 crore from ₹57.41 crore a year-ago. Net sales grew 55% to ₹2662.32 crore from ₹1714.07 crore a year-ago. Real estate with revenues of ₹1182.91 crore, followed by polyester at ₹1251.95 crore were the major drivers of growth and contributors to the topline.