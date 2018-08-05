Banks collect ₹ 5,000 crore in FY18 as minimum balance penalty
State Bank of India (SBI) accounted for nearly half the amount collected as minimum balance penalty in 2017-18
New Delhi: Twenty-one public sector banks and three major private sector lenders collected ₹ 5,000 crore from customers as minimum balance penalty in 2017-18, according to banking data. State Bank of India, which suffered a staggering net loss of ₹ 6,547 crore during 2017-18, led the pack in penalising its customers for not maintaining minimum balance. It accounted for nearly half the amount collected as minimum balance penalty.
After SBI, the largest amount of minimum balance penalty during 2017-18 was collected by HDFC Bank Ltd. It charged its customers ₹ 590.84 crore, which is lower than ₹ 619.39 crore in 2016-17, the data revealed.
Axis Bank collected ₹ 530.12 crore in the last fiscal while ICICI Bank charged ₹ 317.6 crore.
SBI was charging the penalty on failure to maintain monthly average balance requirement till 2012 and re-introduced it on 1 April 2017 and reduced the charges with effect from 1 October 2017.
According to norms set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are permitted to levy service/miscellaneous charges. Customers opening accounts under Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) scheme as well as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna are not required to maintain any minimum balance.
More From Industry »
- Narendra Modi to launch India Post Payments Bank on 21 August
- India panel wants localisation of cloud storage data in possible blow to big tech firms
- Adani bags maximum number of city gas licences, wins 11 bids
- Govt ready to make more changes, if necessary, to IBC
- NCLT admits insolvency petition against apparel brand Provogue
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- As factories produce more, growth would raise the odds of a rate hike
- Cognizant tests growth acceleration theory, patience of investors
- Why consensus EPS estimates of the Nifty index are falling
- Exide Q1 results: Lead prices play spoilsport but revenue powers ahead
- Volume growth revival can soothe Vedanta’s multiple woes