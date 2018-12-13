TDSAT quashes Trai’s new predatory pricing rules in relief to Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Airtel, Vodafone and Idea had moved TDSAT alleging that Trai’s predatory pricing rules would result in an unfair advantage to Reliance Jio. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a big relief to Bhari Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Thursday quashed provisions related to predatory pricing and discounted tariffs from an order that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had issued in February this year.

The telecom tribunal said Trai cannot impose penalty, and has asked the regulator to reconsider the provisions within six months.

That means telecom operators now no longer have to disclose segmented offers or discounted tariffs to Trai. Incumbent operators, such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea, had during the course of the hearings argued that reporting segmented offers would only help rivals as they were a trade secret of the company. Such confidential information should not be asked to be disclosed, they had said.

“Segmented offers and discounts offered in the ordinary course of business to existing customers without any discrimination within the targeted segment do not amount to a tariff plan and therefore need no reporting in the manner prescribed for regular tariff plan,” TDSAT said in an order dated 13 December.

Instead on reporting of all segmented offers/ discounts not falling within the cap of 25 tariffs, Trai may call for details of any segmented offer about which it may receive complaints, TDSAT said in the order.

Trai had in February issued new norms which required telecom operators to transparently disclose on their websites segmented offers aimed at retaining customers. The new norms also stated that in case of violation of tariff reporting requirements, an operator can be penalised ₹5,000 for every day of delay, subject to a maximum of ₹2 lakh.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular had moved court alleging that Trai’s new order would result in an unfair advantage to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd as it also took away their flexibility to compete and retain customers in a circle in which they are significant market players.

Under the new rules, Trai could examine tariffs of a significant market player (SMP)—which is an operator holding a share of at least 30% of total activity in a relevant market—to determine the existence of predatory pricing.

The new definition of “total activity” is based on any of two parameters—subscriber base and gross revenue—while an earlier definition included subscriber base, revenue, switching capacity and volume of traffic.

Trai will also look at whether the tariff is below the firm’s average variable cost over a certain period and whether there is evidence of a specific intent to engage in predatory pricing. If the tariff is found predatory, an operator will be liable to pay a penalty of up to ₹50 lakh per tariff plan per telecom circle.

The tribunal has, however, ruled that this definition of SMP is arbitrary without any deliberation and effective consultation.

“The concept that only an SMP is capable of predation and therefore fit to be subjected to scrutiny for purposes of Clause 7 and penalty is over-theoretical and divorced from all practical considerations well-known to competition laws,” TDSAT said, adding that Trai has exceeded its role and powers by developing a complex concept of SMP and non-predation.

TDSAT also said Trai does not have powers to levy any penalty or compensation under Section 11(2) of the Trai Act whereunder the impugned order has been issued. “The penalty provision was not even made a subject matter of consultation and hence it is bad in law,” TDSAT said.