Titan launches a collection of watches themed on Kolkata

Across the country, Titan sold 200 million timepieces till 2017. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Kolkata: After paying tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack with its Eternal Mumbai collection, watchmaker Titan Co. Ltd has launched a line themed on Kolkata to celebrate 30 years of the brand’s connection with the city. A limited edition of watches, titled Forever Kolkata Collection, has been launched with four designs featuring the Howrah Bridge, Victoria Memorial, Dakshineshwar Temple and the Bengali script.

Unlike the collection themed on Mumbai, this one is not a social initiative, said Suparna Mitra, chief marketing officer. According to her, the Titan brand was launched in 1987, and one of its oldest stores is still in operation at Park Street in Kolkata. Some 20-30 in-house designers, after spending considerable amount of time in the city, took inspiration from the artistic and cultural elements to come up with the designs, she added.

Titan has launched four variants each for men and women, priced between Rs4,610 and Rs6,920. Mitra said the opening response for the collection has been “good”.

Titan’s associate vice president and regional business head (east) Rajeshwari Srinivasan said in the past 30 years, Titan has sold 20 million watches in the eastern region, half of it in Kolkata.

Across the country, the company sold 200 million timepieces till 2017. Of 480 World of Titan and 180 Fastrack stores nationally, there are 45 Titan stores in West Bengal. In Kolkata alone, the company has 22 Titan and five Fastrack stores.

The new collection will be available only at select stores in Kolkata. Options for customisation under the collection will be available for both men and women at the Park Street store.

Mitra said initially the company is looking to offer 5,000 watches under the Forever Kolkata Collection. However, the collection will be available online to give access to customers across the country. She also said there was no plan to add any new design to this collection at the moment. The company hasn’t decided whether it would create similar collections for other cities.