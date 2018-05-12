Harley Davidson opens new dealership in Chennai
Chennai: US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. inaugurated its 27th store in India in Chennai on Saturday.
Marina Harley-Davidson is the latest addition to the authorised Harley-Davidson dealership facilities in the country, said Peter Mackenzie, Harley’s managing director for India and China, after formally inaugurating the Chennai store.
The Marina Harley-Davidson is the first authorized dealership for the company in Chennai, operated by East Coast Motors. “This is our first outlet in Chennai. I am very happy to see some of our customers’ dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson bike getting fulfilled today,” Mackenzie told reporters. The US-based bike maker planned to take the total number of India outlets to 30 by end 2018, he added.
The Marina Harley-Davidson would offer sales and service besides original Harley-Davidson merchandise to customers, said Mackenzie, after handing over the keys of five motorcycles to customers.
Marina Harley-Davidson dealer principal Saju Thomas said the outlet would offer all 16 models in the Harley-Davidson India line-up. “The dealership will also offer a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles and Harley-Davidson merchandise,” he said.
Harley-Davidson has an assembly unit at Bawal, Haryana.
