Harley Davidson opens new dealership in Chennai

Marina Harley-Davidson in Chennai is the US bike maker’s 27th dealership in India and will offer all 16 motorcycles in the current model line-up
Last Published: Sat, May 12 2018. 04 07 PM IST
PTI
US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. inaugurated its 27th store in India in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. inaugurated its 27th store in India in Chennai on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Chennai: US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. inaugurated its 27th store in India in Chennai on Saturday.

Marina Harley-Davidson is the latest addition to the authorised Harley-Davidson dealership facilities in the country, said Peter Mackenzie, Harley’s managing director for India and China, after formally inaugurating the Chennai store.

The Marina Harley-Davidson is the first authorized dealership for the company in Chennai, operated by East Coast Motors. “This is our first outlet in Chennai. I am very happy to see some of our customers’ dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson bike getting fulfilled today,” Mackenzie told reporters. The US-based bike maker planned to take the total number of India outlets to 30 by end 2018, he added.

The Marina Harley-Davidson would offer sales and service besides original Harley-Davidson merchandise to customers, said Mackenzie, after handing over the keys of five motorcycles to customers.

Marina Harley-Davidson dealer principal Saju Thomas said the outlet would offer all 16 models in the Harley-Davidson India line-up. “The dealership will also offer a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles and Harley-Davidson merchandise,” he said.

Harley-Davidson has an assembly unit at Bawal, Haryana.

First Published: Sat, May 12 2018. 04 07 PM IST
Topics: Harley Davidson Harley Davidson motorcycles Chennai Chennai dealership Harley dealerships

