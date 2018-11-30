India’s April-October fiscal deficit crosses full-year target

Net tax receipts in the first seven months of the fiscal year were Rs 6.61 trillion. Photo: hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s April-October fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.49 trillion ($93.23 billion), or 103.9% of the budgeted target for current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first seven months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 6.61 trillion, government data showed.

The government has said it was confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

