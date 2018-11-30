India’s April-October fiscal deficit crosses full-year target
April-October fiscal deficit of Rs 6,49 trillion was 103.9% of the budgeted target for current fiscal year
Last Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 05 46 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s April-October fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.49 trillion ($93.23 billion), or 103.9% of the budgeted target for current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.
Net tax receipts in the first seven months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 6.61 trillion, government data showed.
The government has said it was confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 05 42 PM IST
More From Industry »
- Core sector growth slows to 4.8% in October
- Govt seeks inter-ministerial consultation on draft data protection bill
- IDFC Bank to seek shareholders’ nod next month for name change
- Govt extends deadline for filing GST TDS returns for Oct-Dec to Jan 2019
- RBI seeks stay on CIC order on foreign donors in FCRA list