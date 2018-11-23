 India to give 5% subsidy for non-basmati rice exports for 4 months - Livemint
India to give 5% subsidy for non-basmati rice exports for 4 months

ndia’s rice exports during April-September dropped 9.6% from a year earlier to 5.8 million tonnes, as Bangladesh reduced purchases due to bumper local harvest

The government’s move is part of efforts to boost flagging overseas sales of the staple. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, will provide incentives for non-basmati rice exports, the government said in an order reviewed by Reuters, as part of efforts to boost flagging overseas sales of the staple.

The government will give a subsidy of 5% for non-basmati rice exports for the four months to March 25, 2019, the trade ministry said in the order dated November 22.

India’s rice exports during April-September dropped 9.6% from a year earlier to 5.8 million tonnes, as leading buyer Bangladesh reduced purchases due to bumper local harvest.

