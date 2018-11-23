India to give 5% subsidy for non-basmati rice exports for 4 months
Mumbai: India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, will provide incentives for non-basmati rice exports, the government said in an order reviewed by Reuters, as part of efforts to boost flagging overseas sales of the staple.
The government will give a subsidy of 5% for non-basmati rice exports for the four months to March 25, 2019, the trade ministry said in the order dated November 22.
India’s rice exports during April-September dropped 9.6% from a year earlier to 5.8 million tonnes, as leading buyer Bangladesh reduced purchases due to bumper local harvest.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
