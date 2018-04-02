HAL records Rs18,000 crore turnover in FY18

HAL received order of 41 advanced light helicopters and 8 Chetak helicopters from the Indian Armed Forces in the 2017-18 financial year ended 31 March. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said it has recorded a turnover of over Rs18,000 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal ended 31 March, up just 2.24% year-on-year.

HAL had reported a turnover of Rs17,605 crore in the previous fiscal. The latest figure is provisional and unaudited, the company said. In a regulatory filing, the company said it expects continued “excellent” memorandum of understanding (MoU) rating for the 2017-18 on meeting all the relevant parameters related to its performance.

“During the FY 2017-18, the company has produced 40 new aircraft/helicopters and 105 new engines. The company has also carried out overhaul of 220 aircraft/ helicopters and 550 engines,” HAL said in a BSE filing.

The company further said it has received order of 41 advanced light helicopters and 8 Chetak helicopters from the Indian Armed Forces in the 2017-18 financial year ended 31 March.