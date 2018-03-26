Lupin launches generic Lodosyn tablets in US
New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched its Carbidopa tablets, used for treatment of symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and parkinsonism, in the American market.
The company has launched the product in the strength of 25mg after approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement. The product is the generic version of Aton Pharma Inc.’s Lodosyn tablets in the same strength, it added.
The tablets are indicated for use “with Carbidopa-Levodopa or with Levodopa in the treatment of the symptoms of idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, postencephalitic parkinsonism, and symptomatic parkinsonism, which may follow injury to the nervous system by carbon monoxide intoxication and/or manganese intoxication,” Lupin said.
As per IQVIA MAT January 2018 data, Carbidopa tablets, 25mg, had annual sales of approximately $17.4 million in the US, Lupin said. Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs740.55 per scrip on BSE, up 0.65% from the previous close.
