Govt support for banks will only help meet regulatory needs: Moody’s
Centre will have to inject capital into banks whenever they face stress, straining its own finances, the rating agency said
Last Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 11 47 AM IST
New Delhi: Moody’s Investor Service on Tuesday said the government’s capital support plan for banks will only be enough to meet regulatory requirements, and stress still remains for the sector.
Without reforms, the government will have to inject capital into banks whenever they face stress, straining its own finances, the rating agency added.
The banking sector is grappling rising non-performing assets, which touched ₹ 8.99 trillion or 10.11% of total advances as of 31 December 2017. Of the gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 trillion. The rising number of banking frauds has also become a serious cause of concern.
First Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 11 46 AM IST
Topics: banks moody's bad loans NPAs banking stocks
More From Industry »
- Enact new law to enable public credit registry, says RBI’s Viral Acharya
- PNB fraud: CBI court grants bail to ex-MD Usha Ananthasubramanian
- RBI staff to go on mass leave on 4 and 5 September over pension issues
- Everybody to blame for NPAs, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar
- Emerging markets turmoil revives a dreaded old Opec ghost
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- MakeMyTrip’s attempts to juggle between growth and profitability
- Kerala’s SoS may not have major impact on asset quality of banks
- Subsidy sharing concerns loom for state-run upstream oil firms
- L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- Coal India’s share sale plans eclipse bright outlook for FY19