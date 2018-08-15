Telecom Commission likely to discuss Trai’s proposal on spectrum allocation on 31 August

Last month, keeping aside observation of the Supreme Court order in 2G case that spectrum should be allocated through auction, Trai recommended allotment of radiowaves without bidding route for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service.

New Delhi: The Telecom Commission, apex decision making body at the telecom department, is likely to meet on 31 August to discuss Trai’s recommendation on spectrum allocation, according to official sources.

“The next Telecom Commission meeting is proposed for August 31,” an official source told PTI without disclosing agenda of the meeting.

Another Department of Telecom (DoT) source said though agenda has not been freezed for the meeting but it is likely to take up some of the recommendation made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding spectrum allocation.

The source, however, said the latest recommendations of Trai on spectrum auction plan worth ₹4.9 trillion may not come.

Last month, keeping aside observation of the Supreme Court order in 2G case that spectrum should be allocated through auction, Trai recommended allotment of radiowaves without bidding route for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service (PMRTS). Unlike cellular services, PMRTS are operated for two-way communication within small distance of around 30 kilometer-range by police, security agencies, construction companies etc. The recommendations were made after the telecom department requested the Trai to suggest appropriate method of spectrum allocation for PMRTS.

The Supreme Court order in 2012, which cancelled 122 telecom permits that were assigned spectrum administratively for 2G service, said that the spectrum should be assigned transparently through auction.

The DoT in July 2017 had sought regulator’s views on method that should be used for spectrum allocation for PMRTS.