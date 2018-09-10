Car telematics devices: How these are useful

Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The digital technology to manage a car has moved from traditional GPS tracking to new telematics devices.

With the help of car telematics devices drivers can improve their driving style, maintain the vehicle’s efficiency, save on fuel and maintenance costs, and always stay connected with their cars.

Telematics devices installed in the car track the engine’s health, the driving behaviour and provide real-time analytics.

The in-vehicle devices collect data such as speed of the car, how the accelerator is used, how frequently hard brakes are applied, the car’s location, when and where it was started and turned off, and the engine’s cooling and heating. These devices also send emergency and security alerts in case of a breakdown or accident.

Telematics devices, which work on the cellular network, compile the data and send it to a centralized server. After which an automated analysis based on certain parameters is done and a performance report is generated, which car owners can check on their mobile app.

The performance report, generated fortnightly or monthly, tells car owners how well they managed the vehicle and provide solutions for improved management.

Amit Upadhyay, CTO of Rollr, subsidiary of auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson Group, said, “There are numerous benefits of car telematics devices as these can tell us about car health, location of the vehicle, and driving behaviour. Through in-vehicle telematics data, the car maintenance cost can be reduced and driving skills can be improved.”

“Unlike western countries, in India vehicle telematics data is not linked to motor insurance yet, but this could happen in the near future,” he added.

Various in-vehicle telematics devices such as Rollr Mini and Suzuki Connect are available in the market. Telematics equipment can also help in recovery of stolen vehicles.