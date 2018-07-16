People should have right to their data, not companies: Trai

The recommendations from Trai come at a time when there are rising concerns around privacy and safety of user data, especially through mobile apps and social media platforms. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rules for protection of personal data in the telecom space are not sufficient, Telecom Regulatroy Authority of India (Trai) said on Monday while suggesting that consumers be given the right to choice, consent and to be forgotten to safeguard their privacy.

Recommending a series of measures of “privacy, security and ownership of data in telecom networks”, Trai held that consumers are owners of their data and that entities controlling or processing their information are “mere custodians and do not have primary rights over this data”.

“The right to choice, notice, consent, data portability, and the right to be forgotten should be conferred upon telecommunication consumers,” Trai recommended to the department of telecommunications.

It said that in order to ensure sufficient choices to users of digital services, granularities in the consent mechanism should be built in by service providers. Trai has suggested that all entities in the digital ecosystem, including telecom operators, should disclose information about the privacy breaches on their websites along with actions taken for mitigation and prevention.

“The government should put in place a mechanism for redressal of telecommunication consumers’ grievances relating to data ownership, protection, and privacy,” Trai said.