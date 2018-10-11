Tax filers should increase to 7.5 crore in 2018-19: Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: People who file tax returns should more than double to 7.5 crore by the end of March 2019, compared with those who filed tax returns at the end March 2014, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

Greater formalization of the economy due to the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), steps taken to curb black money including demonetisation and introduction of a stringent black money act, and greater use of technology helped in increasing tax collections as well as taxpayer base during NDA’s tenure.

To be sure, implementation of penalty provisions for late filing or non filing of tax returns from this year is also likely to aid compliance and prompt filings.

“Four years ago when we assumed office, the total number of people who filed tax returns in India were 3.80 crore. It was already 6.86 crore last year, the fourth year. At the end of the fifth year, I do hope it will be something close to 7.6 crore or 7.5 crore, which means in five years we would have doubled the number of people filing tax returns in India,” according to Jaitley.

Jaitley pointed out that compliance had also improved due to the lowering of tax slabs. Tax collections have improved 15-20% every year, he added.