BHEL to make space grade lithium-ion cells based on Isro technology
New Delhi: State-run power equipment maker BHEL on Friday entered into a technology transfer agreement with Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the manufacturing of space-grade lithium-ion cells of various capacities.
BHEL will utilise technology developed by Isro at its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a BHEL statement said. In the presence of Dr K. Sivan, secretary, department of space & chairman, Isro and Atul Sobti, chairman and managing director, BHEL, the technology transfer agreement was signed by S. Biswas, director (Engg, R&D), BHEL and S. Somanath, director, VSSC.
Isro has so far been sourcing space-grade lithium-ion cells from foreign vendors and BHEL has been assembling and testing space-grade lithium-ion batteries with such imported cells, for satellites and launch vehicles of Isro. This transfer of technology will enable BHEL to manufacture lithium-ion cells in-house for Isro and other suitable applications.
The lithium-ion technology can also be further extended for use in the emerging areas of energy storage and e-mobility. BHEL will set up a state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing these cells at its Bengaluru unit, it added.
