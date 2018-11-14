Direct tax collection to exceed target this fiscal: CBDT chief
The I-T department issued Rs 1.15 lakh crore worth of refunds: CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra
New Delhi: Direct tax collection has already crossed Rs 5 lakh crore and will exceed the budgeted target of Rs 11.5 crore set for the current fiscal, CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said on Wednesday.
The I-T department had issued refunds to 2.15 crore assessees amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, he added.
“We have already crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore figure, which is 44% of the net direct tax collection target. This is despite the fact there is a surge in refund,” Chandra said.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the pavilion of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), Chandra said the number of people voluntarily filing tax returns had gone up substantially, and 6.85 crore income tax returns were filed last year. This year so far, 6.02 crore ITRs were filed with the tax department.
The number of direct taxpayers was 3.8 crore when the Modi-led government took office in May 2014.
The CBDT chief said so far the net growth rate in direct tax collection was 14.5%, while the gross collection grew 16.5%. “Our asking rate is 14.55% and definitely we will exceed our target of Rs 11.5 lakh crore. There is buoyancy. India Inc reported good profits in the second quarter and we saw very good advance tax collection.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
More From Industry »
- OPEC president says group, allies will cut oil output as needed
- Shadow banking crisis is starting to hit India’s consumers
- De Beers is said to make big cuts in low-end diamond prices
- RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya in government crosshairs
- Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank set 15 December deadline to decide on share swap ratio
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- IHH Healthcare CEO says open offer for 26% stake in Fortis likely to be completed by Dec-end
- US markets set to open higher after in-line CPI data, oil rebound
- Direct tax collection to exceed target this fiscal: CBDT chief
- Vodafone Idea posts quarterly loss, says to raise Rs25,000 crore
- Following criticism, new statue of Jayalalithaa unveiled in Chennai