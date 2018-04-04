ICAI panel looking into PNB fraud calls for external bank audits

Naveen N.D. Gupta, president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

New Delhi: An internal committee constituted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to look into the Rs12,636 crore PNB fraud has recommended appointing external concurrent auditors at banks and timely appointment of central statutory and branch auditors.

These are the preliminary recommendations and the final report of the committee will be submitted to the government once the Institute receives more information from PNB, ICAI president Naveen N.D. Gupta said in a press conference.

The finance and corporate affairs ministries have asked PNB to give data sought by ICAI, after the bank initially questioned the jurisdiction of ICAI. This data is awaited.

ICAI has also sent notices to PNB’s statutory auditors, Gupta said.

“Concurrent audit or where audit is done parallelly with transactions is the first line of defence. But in PNB’s case, it was done by an employee. Concurrent audit should be done only by external auditors,” said S.B. Zaware, central council member of ICAI.

The staff rotation policy at banks, wherein employees have to move every three years, should also be strictly followed; there should also be a strong whistleblower policy, said Zaware, who is part of the committee.

Further, the Reserve Bank of India should look to conduct physical inspection of branches rather than only inspections based on core banking solutions, in order to unearth fraud more effectively, Zaware said.

The committee arrived at its recommendations after pursuing FIRs filed by investigative agencies and studying the modus operandi after discussions with auditors of other banks.

PNB informed stock exchanges in February of the discovery of a Rs12,636 crore fraud over issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) by bank employees to group firms of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. These group firms used these LoUs to borrow from overseas branches of other state-run banks.

PNB last week agreed to pay the entire dues owed to banks through these LoUs, ending tensions with other banks on whether it is liable to pay the amount.