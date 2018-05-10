Reliance Jio launches Rs199 post-paid plan, offers ISD calls at 50p/minute to US, Canada

The subscription for the Reliance Jio Zero-Touch postpaid plan will start from 15 May. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Thursday announced a new post-paid plan with monthly rental of Rs199 which offers ISD calling service at starting price of 50 paise per minute to the US and Canada.

The company also announced international roaming service with outgoing calls at Rs2 per minute onwards.

“’Zero-Touch’ postpaid plan to offer unlimited benefits at Rs199 per month, international calling starting at 50 paise per minute and international roaming at Rs2 for voice, data & SMS for all Jio customers,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The subscription for the plan will start from 15 May. At present, the lowest monthly rent of Jio post-paid plan is Rs309. Customers opting for Rs199 will not require to pay any security deposit and they will get unlimited free voice, SMS and 25 GB data at 4G speed, the company said.

Jio will offer calls at 50 paise per minute to the US and Canada, Rs2 per minute to China, France, Italy, the UK, Singapore, Bangladesh. Calls to the Middle East countries will be charged in the range of Rs4-6 per minute.