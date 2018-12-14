TRAI speeds up number portability process: 6 things to know

TRAI has suggested a penalty of ₹10,000 on telecom operators be imposed every time they provide false details regarding an MNP request.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has made the process of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) a lot quicker by amending MNP regulations. Here is everything you need to know about the new norms.

₹10,000 penalty for providing false details regarding MNP request

TRAI has suggested a penalty of ₹10,000 on telecom operators be imposed every time they provide false details regarding an MNP request, where the number remains the same for a different service provider, and for each wrongful rejection of requests.

Porting timeline set at 2 days for MNP in the same circle

For MNP requests in the same circle, the porting timeline has been set at 2 working days. For porting a number into another telecom circle, the timeline has been kept at 4 working days.

100 mobile numbers in a single authorisation letter (corporate porting)

For the cases of corporate porting, the present limit of 50 mobile phone numbers in single authorization letter has been doubled to 100 mobile phone numbers.

Unique porting code (UPC) only for numbers that meet eligibility criteria

The UPC would be generated only for the mobile numbers that meet the eligibility criteria set by the regulator. Previously, the porting request was processed without evaluation of the eligibility conditions and only after completion of four days was the reason for rejection known to the subscriber.

4 days—the validity of UPC

The validity of UPC has been kept 4 days instead of 15 days for all telecom circles except Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East, for which the validity of UPC remains unchanged.

Time to implement changes—6 months

The telecom industry will have six months to implement the changes after which the new regulation will come into force. Trai will issue the appropriate quality of service norms as well, to tackle instances of technical errors.