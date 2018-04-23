NCLT asks Bhushan Steel creditors to consider Liberty House bid
New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday asked the lenders of Bhushan Power & Steel, led by Punjab National Bank (PNB), to consider the bid submitted by UK-based Liberty House for the debt-ridden company.
Allowing the plea of Liberty House, the tribunal has directed the committee of creditors (CoC) to complete its resolution proceedings by 23 June. A two-member NCLT bench, headed by President Justice M.M. Kumar, said that Liberty House bid cannot be disqualified only on the ground of being submitted after the deadline of the resolution professional (RP).
“We hope that CoC takes an appropriate commercial decision as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC),” said NCLT. The tribunal’s order came over a petition filed by Liberty House, challenging the rejection of its bid by the RP for Bhushan Power and Steel on account of late submission.
Welcoming the order, a Liberty House spokesperson said, “The judgement came out today. The NCLT has given the judgement in our favour saying that our bid should be considered for such a good asset. We are really grateful to the court...”
The CoC had in February rejected Liberty House’s bid to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel, leaving Tata Steel and JSW Steel in the race for taking over the assets of the bankrupt firm. Liberty House had moved the NCLT on 26 February against the rejection.
Liberty House had submitted before the NCLT that RP rejected its bid to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel without even opening the seal of its offer. An official with JSW Steel refused to comment on the development but said the company at present is focusing on Essar Steel.
Tata Steel spokesperson also declined to comment. Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd was among the 12 non-performing assets the Reserve Bank had referred for insolvency proceedings in June last year. The company owes about Rs45,000 crore to its lenders.
Latest News »
Suresh Kumar assumes additional charge as Coal India CMD
Modi-Xi meet: No political significance in choosing Wuhan for summit, says China
Tata Sons names ex-foreign secretary S. Jaishankar as global corporate affairs head
New industrial policy to be announced soon: Suresh Prabhu
CEO posts in healthcare dominated by family members
Mark to Market »
Indian economy and the threat to the current account deficit
India’s steel demand: a cloud and a silver lining
Hotel stocks raise a toast to improving fundamentals after a decade of turmoil
Q4 results of aviation firms see risk from higher oil prices
Q4 results done, what should investors in HDFC Bank focus on?