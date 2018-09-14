India’s fuel demand rose 0.8% in August
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.60 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed
New Delhi: India’s fuel demand rose 0.8% in August compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.60 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.36 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.8% to 2.11 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 1.1% to 1.09 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 18.9% up, while fuel oil use edged up 8.3% in August.
First Published: Fri, Sep 14 2018. 07 42 PM IST
