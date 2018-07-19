Broadband forum asks govt to allocate spectrum in 700 MHz, 850 MHz for 5G

Broadband India Forum will release a request for proposal by August to identify spectrum needs, topological requirements and other technical requirements and for these trials and the feedback will be submitted to the government.

New Delhi: The government should allocate spectrum across low-frequency bands 700 MHz and 850 MHz for better coverage of 5G networks, policy think-tank Broadband India Forum said on Thursday.

The forum plans to kickstart trials for 5G soon in partnership with the industry, and will work with Nokia for the first trial case to test a public safety network.

“The development of a Broadband National Public Safety Network for India can be implemented by setting up of special purpose vehicles by the government in order to control and monitor the public safety network across the country. This has to be catalyzed by setting up further specialized coordination command centres to coordinate across public safety agencies,” it said in a statement.

The forum will also work with Aeris for trials for Internet of Things (IoT) and with SterliteTech for trials in the manufacturing sector. The first set of these trials is expected to be completed by end of 2018 or early 2019, the statement said.

Broadband India Forum will release a request for proposal (RFP) by August to identify spectrum needs, topological requirements and other technical requirements and for these trials and the feedback will be submitted to the government.

The department of telecommunications has already set up a high-level forum, chaired by telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan, in September to approve the roadmap to roll out 5G by 2020.

A primary goal of the high-level forum is creating a globally competitive product development and manufacturing ecosystem targeting 50% of India market and 10% of global market over the next 5 to 7 years.

A steering committee under the government’s high-level forum will submit the report on the roadmap for 5G deployment and will then start working on other focus areas such as building design and manufacturing capacity locally, Mint had reported on 18 June. The committee has urged the government to quickly release spectrum for research and development (R&D) of 5G networks and set up labs to showcase potential uses to industry.

The 5G networks will be significantly faster and more reliable than the most advanced 4G network and will support connection of many more devices simultaneously than is possible now. Telcos such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone India have already commenced work on 5G trials.