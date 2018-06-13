Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB/day extra data on recharge of Rs 149 to Rs 799

As per Reliance Jio’s latest offer, prepaid users who recharge with Rs 149 of Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid packs—which earlier offered 1.5 GB/day with different validity periods—will now get 3 GB data per day. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Telecom sector disruptor Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has come up with a new offer to counter India’s biggest telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. Reliance Jio is now offering additional 1.5 GB data per day to users who recharge with prepaid plans priced in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 799. Reliance Jio subscribers can avail the new scheme till 30 June.

The telecom firm is also offering additional benefit to users who recharge through MyJio app. Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 100 discount on all prepaid recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20% on recharges below the Rs 300 if the user recharges through the MyJio app and pays through PhonePe wallet.

According to the latest Reliance Jio offer, prepaid users who recharge with Rs 149 of Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid packs—which earlier offered 1.5 GB/day with different validity periods—will now get 3 GB data per day. Users of Reliance Jio’s 2GB/day data packs—Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498—will now get 3.5 GB/day. Those who recharge with Rs 299 pack, which offered 3 GB data/day earlier, will now get 4.5 GB/day.

Similarly, Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 pack will offer 5.5 GB data per day, as compared to 4 GB/day data earlier. The 5GB/day data pack users—who recharge with Rs 799 pack—will now get 6.5GB/day.

After factoring in the discount Reliance Jio is offering on recharge through MyJio app and making a payment through PhonePe wallet, the Rs 149 pack, for example, will effectively cost Rs 120 and offer 3 GB data per day, free voice, SMS and for 28 days. Similarly, Reliance Jio users who want recharge through the MyJio app mode, the Rs 399 pack will effectively cost Rs 299 and offer 3 GB/day data, free voice, SMS for 84 days.

Reliance Jio’s aggressive offering has taken the market by storm by forcing other operators to lower tariffs. News agency Press Trust of India, citing data from the telecom ministry, said that mobile data tariff in the country has reduced by 93% in last four years.