UIDAI to roll out Aadhaar Seva Kendras over next few months

The process of phasing out private Aadhaar centres is to be achieved by establishing 30,000 supervised enrolment stations in banks, post offices and government premises. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday said that it would establish Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) across the country within the next few months aimed at providing Aadhaar-related services such as enrolment.

The move will include shifting of enrolment centres at private places to banks, post offices and government premises operated by UIDAI officials. Over the last few years, the UIDAI had been facing a backlash over security of Aadhaar details of people who go to private Aadhaar centres.

“With Aadhaar Seva Kendras, we are building hassle-free and resident-friendly enrolment and updation infrastructure to ensure ease in Aadhaar-related services to residents. Almost 114 kendras in 53 cities and towns, including all state capitals, will be established in the first phase. These kendras will be in addition to the centres operating in banks, post offices and in government premises,” said Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO, UIDAI, in a statement.

“The UIDAI is endeavoring identity inclusion and creating awareness about usage of Aadhaar in various forms, such as masked Aadhaar, QR code, offline Aadhaar XML, eAadhaar, and mAadhaar in a manner so that there is no denial of services and benefits and people’s privacy enhanced manifold,” he added.

The process of phasing out private Aadhaar centres is to be achieved by establishing 30,000 supervised enrolment stations in banks, post offices and government premises. The number of supervised stations will further increase once the Aadhaar Seva Kendras are set up.

These kendras each with eight or 16 stations, depending on the population of that city, will start functioning within the next few months. The centres, on the model of Passport Seva Kendras, would be run and supervised by UIDAI officials stationed full time, said a person familiar with the development.

The kendras will also provide appointment-based Aadhaar enrolment and updation services to any resident in safe environs through multiple stations working simultaneously. There would be dedicated counters for walk-in customers, the person mentioned above added.