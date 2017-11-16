Online hiring activity sees 9% growth in October: Naukri report
Online hiring activity registered a 9% jump in October, indicating signs of recovery in the job market, says a Naukri.com report
New Delhi: Online hiring activity registered a 9% jump in October, indicating signs of recovery in the job market as employers are cautiously optimistic about the recruitment activity, said a report.
The Naukri JobSpeak index for October this year stood at 1,728, up 9% from 1,580 in the year-ago period . Key industries like banking/insurance recorded a growth of 28% in hiring in October, while in terms of cities, hiring picked up across all 13 cities tracked, the report noted.
“There seems to be an air of cautious optimism in the job market. The Jobspeak index for October has witnessed a 9 per cent year-on-year growth,” Naukri.com chief sales officer V. Suresh said adding that though the non IT sector has led this growth, it is good to see a slow recovery in the IT sector.
Among other industries, auto, construction/engineering and insurance saw a growth of 23%, 22% and 15%, respectively in October. Going forward, Suresh said the volatility in the job market is expected to continue for a few more months.
In terms of experience bands, senior management roles with experience requirement of over 16 years saw a 14% growth in October as compared to the year-ago period. Jobs for entry level jobseekers having 0-3 years experience increased by 13% while hiring for roles with experience requirement of 13-16 years witnessed a 10% growth. Junior level roles for job seekers with 4-7 years of experience saw 8% growth in October.
