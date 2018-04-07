 Patna tops in 4G connectivity among 20 largest cities: Report - Livemint
Patna tops in 4G connectivity among 20 largest cities: Report

Patna has emerged ahead of the likes of Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi as far as 4G connectivity is concerned
Last Published: Sat, Apr 07 2018. 04 07 AM IST
Livemint
Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint
Patna tops in 4G connectivity among 20 of India’s largest cities. It has emerged ahead of the likes of Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, said a report from OpenSignal, a wireless coverage mapping company.

4G user experience in the 20 cities was monitored for 90 days from 1 December 2017.

Four cities from India’s central and eastern regions—Patna, Kanpur, Allahabad, Kolkata, Bhopal and Lucknow—made it to the top 10 while popular tech hubs like Bengaluru are at 10, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

