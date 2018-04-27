All’s fair in talent war: Oyo targets staff at rivals

Oyo says it has only got in touch with people from the hospitality industry who were reaching out to them.

Bengaluru: Online hotel aggregator Oyo Rooms has sent unsolicited job offers to senior- and mid-level employees at rivals FabHotels and Treebo Hotels, in a bid to poach talent en masse from its competitors.

Oyo sent offers to around 50 employees in business development, sales and marketing teams at FabHotels at senior- and mid-level positions, a top executive of the company said, on condition of anonymity.

Mint reviewed copies of two of the job offers sent by Oyo to employees at FabHotels and Treebo. The emails, sent by Oyo’s talent acquisition team, offered a 20% salary hike and a joining bonus of Rs1 lakh if the employees accepted the offers within 24 hours.

“None of our employees have accepted any offer from Oyo… we haven’t seen anything like this in the past many years of our operations,” the person cited above said.

Treebo Hotels co-founder Sidharth Gupta also confirmed that several of the company’s senior and mid-senior employees have received unsolicited job offers from Oyo. It could not be immediately ascertained whether any of the Treebo employees accepted the job.

Oyo said it has only got in touch with people from the hospitality industry who were reaching out to them.

“We are growing at a rapid pace and on a continuous lookout for talent to sustain this growth but there is no intent to target any specific company here,” a spokesperson for Oyo said in an emailed response to a query.

Oyo has more than 4,000 employees. The company has posted more than a dozen job openings across mid-senior and senior levels on LinkedIn in the past three weeks across categories such as sales, marketing and business development.

Mint reported in March that Oyo had initiated talks to raise $500-800 million. In September 2017, Oyo raised $250 million, mostly from SoftBank Vision Fund.