Indian Oil, others to supply BS VI fuel at Delhi petrol pumps from 1 April

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL will supply the BS VI fuel at all their petrol pumps from 1 April. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: State-owned oil firms will from 1 April supply petrol and diesel meeting stringent Bharat Stage VI emission norms in Delhi NCR.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Co. Ltd will supply the BS VI fuel at all their petrol pumps from 1 April, Indian Oil officials said.

The BS VI fuel supplies in the national capital have been advanced from the 1 April 2020 target rollout for the entire country to show the oil industry’s commitment to supplying cleaner fuel, they said.