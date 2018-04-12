DLF Brands opens Disney & Me stores in India

DLF Brands is the retail arm of property developer DLF Ltd.

New Delhi: Disney & Me on Wednesday opened its first two stores in India, selling fashion, toys and novelty products for 3-12 year olds in the National Capital Region.

Disney & Me is brought to India by DLF Brands through a licensing arrangement with Disney Consumer Products. The two stores, owned and operated by DLF Brands, are at the Mall of India in Noida and the Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

“The idea was to provide a common retail destination for kids and parents. We’ve always been interested in the Disney retail experience and it’s been a long journey for us,” said Timmy Sarna, managing director, DLF Brands, adding the two stores opened to good traction.

The Disney & Me stores will offer a range of products across some of the American media and entertainment conglomerate’s iconic brands including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, all curated in a fun environment, reflective of Disney’s most popular stories and characters, a statement from the company said.

Each Disney & Me store will feature six uniquely designed zones dedicated to bringing to life the distinctive worlds of popular franchises including Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man and Star Wars, intended to engage families and consumers.

“Disney & Me licensed stores will play a critical role in how kids and families experience our stories and characters as far as retail goes. We are delighted that DLF Brands is extending Disney’s magical experience to their consumers in the country,” said Abhishek Maheshwari, country head, Disney India, in a statement.