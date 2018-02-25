VNL to invest Rs450 crore in 3 years to ramp up manufacturing capacity

VNL has 300 engineers in Gurgaon and will increase this strength by adding another 150 system level engineers in the next 6-8 months. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Telecom network solutions provider VNL Ltd plans to invest Rs450 crore in next three years to augment production capacity at its Manesar (Haryana) facility, according to founder-chairman Rajiv Mehrotra.

The company, which unveiled 4G LTE telecom system this week, also plans to ramp up the strength of its design centre in Gurgaon by 50% by 2018-end. “We will invest Rs 450 crore in coming three years to increase manufacturing capacity. This will be supported from internal accruals,” Mehrotra told PTI.

Bulk of the investment will go into test equipment, Mehrotra said, adding that the current portfolio spans GSM products, broadband systems and LTE solutions. On the design side, the company has 300 engineers in Gurgaon and will increase this strength by adding another 150 system level engineers in the next 6-8 months.

Last week, telecom minister Manoj Sinha launched India’s first locally developed 4G/LTE telecom system at an international buyers-sellers meet of telecom industry in the capital. The system has been designed and developed by telecom equipment manufacturer VNL Ltd keeping in mind requirement for high-speed connectivity, particularly in rural areas.

“The latest range of 4G LTE telecom products is the outcome of our strong in-house R&D capabilities and signify India’s inherent strengths in the area of telecom equipment manufacturing,” Mehrotra added. Besides being a low cost solution for high speed connectivity, the system can also be deployed for variety of applications including emergency communication, communication needs of offshore oilfields, mines and other institutional needs.

VNL has executed several projects in countries like Peru, Mexico, Ghana, Nigeria, Indonesia, Myanmar and Bhutan. In India, VNL has executed a project to rollout mobile telecom network providing voice and data connectivity in the Left-Wing Extremist effected areas.