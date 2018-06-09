Tax dept clears Rs7,000 crore in GST refunds of exporters

Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Over Rs7,000 crore, or half, of the pending GST refunds of exporters has been cleared in the first nine days of the ongoing special refund fortnight.

“More than Rs7,000 crore of IGST/ ITC refunds sanctioned till now during the ongoing Special Refund Fortnight,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet late last night.

The CBIC asked exporters and traders to visit their jurisdictional GST office or Customs House/Port and settle pending claims during the Special Refund Fortnight from 31 May to 14 June 2018.

About Rs14,000 crore of GST refunds of exporters were stuck due to various mismatches, and CBIC has organised the special fortnight to fast track clearances. The CBIC has also allowed clearance of GST refunds based on PAN of exporters if such refunds are held up due to mismatch in GSTIN mentioned in shipping bill and return forms.