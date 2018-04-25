Norway favours stable energy prices

Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, Norway’s deputy minister of petroleum and energy.Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: India wants to partner with Norway in areas such as trade and energy in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the India-Nordic Council Summit.

In an interview, Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde, Norway’s deputy minister of petroleum and energy, spoke about the need for a stable energy market with the supply cut actions of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia helping in reducing the risks of future price spikes. During the 16th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF-16), Tybring-Gjedde also said that India was an important market for Norwegian state-run firms such as Statoil ASA and elaborated upon the diversification needs of her country’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund to manage risks. Edited excerpts:

Do we see Norwegian state-run firms such as Statoil ASA partnering with Indian companies?

Statoil is a partly state-owned company, with 2/3rd of it owned by the Norwegian state. But even being the majority stake holder, we don’t interfere with the business…But what I see is for the Norwegian companies as a whole, and Staoil is one of them, is that India is a really interesting market. You have a huge population, which is growing fast and you need energy. And you also need to work together with foreign companies such as Statoil or other companies to make that happen.

India has kind of an interesting position also geographically. Because if you are a big producer in the Atlantic Basin, you also need to have some outlets in the east because of the demand and supply of different type of products. And India is the first market you meet going from the Atlantic basin to the Pacific basin. So, that’s in addition to the upstream potential in India. So, the interest is in the upstream sector and India is also interesting in the mid-stream.

While India has called for responsible pricing, Saudi Arabia has defended the cuts and said that it will not allow a global glut to build up. In this context how does Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus one (Russia) work out for the energy markets?

It is interesting though (laughs). We are in favour of a stable price i.e. high enough to get the supplies on the market in the sort, medium and long-term and low enough to provide affordable energy for all.

We are absolutely in favour of having a more stabilized market, not with the big ups and downs. And taking into consideration that there will be a big growth in demand in the future, the shale oil…will absolutely benefit and will take some of the increased demand for a couple of years. But the growing demand will continue and the shale oil won’t be able to deliver what they need. So, that’s why it is so important for us to invest in conventional oil and gas activities because we need to have robust deliveries for the coming demand in the years to come. We think that the actions of Opec plus one over the last year has reduced the risks of prices from spiking from two-three years from now. It helped the whole industry. Because if they haven’t done it, then prices will go much further down for a longer period of time. You get no investments and when demand keep on growing what then happens in the future?

How do you see clean energy cooperation going forward?

We are very fortunate because we have a lot of resources in that department. Around 99% of the electricity generated (in Norway) is renewables and we are net exporters of electricity as well. The oil and gas that we produce, we don’t use it at all. We use renewables. We are investing in renewables as well, like offshore wind and solar. There are several Norwegian companies interested in this market as well in India. So, the total energy consumption in Norway including transportation and heating consists of renewables…But we started out as a renewable country 100 years ago, when we started to develop hydropower in Norway. The whole industry was based on that as an energy source. So, we started out as a completely renewable society and then we struck oil. To cooperate with India and Indian companies from the Norwegian side is very interesting for us.

What is the investment thesis for the $1 trillion Norwegian sovereign wealth fund in a changing world energy order?

The main part of the fund is invested in bonds and shares because it is a low risk investment vehicle for the Norwegian state. A few years ago, there was a decision to not invest in coal companies because of global warming. And historically, there have been some limitations, when it comes to investments in weapons; you keep out of that business.

The Norwegian Central Bank manages the fund and they have a proposal to evade investments in oil and gas companies. It’s very important to say that it’s a proposal to diversify risks because the Norwegian economy is over exposed to the oil and gas sector. So, it’s not due to only ethical considerations but also economic considerations.

There has been a discussion for a long time to separate smaller part of the fund to specialize into different segments. But that discussion is ongoing when it comes to clean energy. The global allocation for shares and equity is up to 70% and the rest for interest bearing instruments. The investment strategy is to even out the risks and they have invested in 9,000 companies worldwide in 72 countries.