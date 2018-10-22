Petrol pumps shut in Delhi today; Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP

Petrol pumps in Delhi will be closed from 6 am today till 5 am on Tuesday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: All the 400 petrol pumps along with CNG dispensing units in Delhi are shut today in protest against the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) refusal to reduce VAT on fuel, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said. The petrol pumps in Delhi will remain closed from 6 am today till 5 am on Tuesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that it is a BJP-sponsored strike.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that it is a BJP-sponsored strike, with the BJP actively supporting it through oil companies and thrusting it upon petrol pump owners.

The Centre government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre and had asked state-run oil marketing companies to reduce the prices by another Re 1 per litre. Following the announcement, several BJP-run state governments had also reduced VAT by Rs 2.5 to provide a total relief of Rs 5 per litre to the consumers.The AAP government in Delhi, however did not do so, resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

DPDA president Nischal Singhania has urged Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel “DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state’s revenue loss.”

Petrol and diesel prices were cut for the fifth straight day today on softening international oil prices. Petrol price was cut by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 27 paise, according to the price notification of state-owned oil firms. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 81.34 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 74.92 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.54.