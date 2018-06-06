Live now
RBI monetary policy LIVE: RBI hikes repo rate by 25bps to 6.25%
RBI’s monetary policy committee is set to announce its decision on repo rate today after 2.30pm. Here are the latest updates
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 06 2018. 02 41 PM IST
Highlights
- 2.41 pm ISTRBI’s inflation forecast
- 2.32 pm ISTRBI hikes the rate
- 2.28 pm ISTDivided MPC?
- 2.27 pm ISTSensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI decision on rates
- 2.25 pm ISTThree likely scenarios that can emerge from today’s policy
- 02.23 pm ISTRBI rate hike seen unlikely
- Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to increase the key repo rate—the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system—by 25 basis points to 6.25%. Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 11 expect the central bank to keep the rate unchanged at 6%. Only four economists expect RBI to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps). Here are the latest updates on RBI’s monetary policy decision:
- 2.28 pm IST Divided MPC?The April policy saw RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s clear indication that in all probability his next vote will be for a rate hike. Chetan Ghate had also flagged off concerns over rising inflation and structural risks to inflation. Assuming that Acharya and Ghate along with Patra vote for a hike and the other two members—Pami Dua and Ravindra Dholakia—opt for status quo, the final casting vote will be with the governor. The market will closely watch out for any such signals.
- 2.27 pm IST Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI decision on ratesIndian shares perked up on Wednesday, as value buying set in ahead of a decision on monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where it is widely expected to keep benchmark interest rates on hold. An increasing number of economists expect the central bank to raise interest rates, a Reuters poll showed, but most still think it will stay put and use this week’s meeting to prepare for a rate increase in August. (read more)
- 2.25 pm IST Three likely scenarios that can emerge from today’s policyEven as the market expects status quo, there are three likely scenarios that can emerge from today’s policy. First RBI could maintain a pause in policy rate with change in stance from neutral to hawkish, signalling that more rate hikes are imminent. The second scenario is when the RBI could hike the policy rates, and lastly a rate hike followed by a hawkish stance. Read more
- 02.23 pm IST RBI rate hike seen unlikelyThe Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to keep policy rates unchanged in its second bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2018-19, but may raise them at its next meeting in August, say economists.Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 11 expect the central bank to keep the repo rate—the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system—unchanged at 6%. Only four economists expect RBI to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps). Read more
First Published: Wed, Jun 06 2018. 02 23 PM IST
