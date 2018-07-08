UP govt in talks with Flipkart to sell khadi products online

Forty khadi products have been shortlisted for online retail on Flipkart and Amazon, and efforts are on to take them to the international market. Photo: Mint

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is in talks with home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell khadi products, after a similar deal with Amazon India. "After the successful sale of various khadi products on Amazon, the UP government is in talks with Flipkart. Once, the talks are successful, the khadi products will be available on this website as well. An MoU has already been signed with Amazon India, and, at present, Khadi products of 10 units are being sold on Amazon," Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary (khadi and village industries) in the Uttar Pradesh government said in Lucknow on Sunday.

Forty khadi products have been shortlisted for online retail and efforts are on to take them to the international market, said Sehgal. "For the past two years, 240 craftsmen were trained at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Rae Bareli, in order to generate more employment opportunities. Training programme on solar-powered charkhas is also proposed. In the first phase, 400 selected persons will be trained," Sehgal said.

On 20 February, Uttar Pradesh's Khadi and Village Industries Board signed a pact with Amazon India to sell khadi products online. As part of the MoU, Amazon India will educate, train and enable rural khadi artisans to directly sell their products to Amazon customers in India under the UP Khadi brand. Khadi shirts, kurtas, dhotis, towels and gourmet food, are among the products that will be sold online as part of this endeavour.