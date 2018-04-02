 India imposes 10% tax on import of key smartphone components - Livemint
India imposes 10% tax on import of key smartphone components

The move to impose a 10% tax on the import of smartphone components is part of a phased manufacturing plan for lifting local production of mobile devices
Last Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 06 04 PM IST
Nigam PrustySankalp Phartiyal
A 10% customs tax was also imposed on the imports of camera modules for phones and connectors.
New Delhi: India has imposed a 10% tax on imports of key smartphone components including populated printed circuit boards, which are at the heart of smartphones, according to a government document.

The government’s move on Monday confirmed a Reuters report from last week that the country was exploring new duties on the imports of populated printed circuit boards that include components such as processors, memory and wireless chips.

A 10% customs tax was also imposed on the imports of camera modules for phones and connectors.

The move, part of a phased manufacturing plan for lifting local production of mobile devices, is aimed at boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make In India’ drive to turn the country into a manufacturing hub, like neighbouring China. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 06 04 PM IST
