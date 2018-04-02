India imposes 10% tax on import of key smartphone components
New Delhi: India has imposed a 10% tax on imports of key smartphone components including populated printed circuit boards, which are at the heart of smartphones, according to a government document.
The government’s move on Monday confirmed a Reuters report from last week that the country was exploring new duties on the imports of populated printed circuit boards that include components such as processors, memory and wireless chips.
A 10% customs tax was also imposed on the imports of camera modules for phones and connectors.
The move, part of a phased manufacturing plan for lifting local production of mobile devices, is aimed at boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘Make In India’ drive to turn the country into a manufacturing hub, like neighbouring China. Reuters
