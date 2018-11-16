ITC launches four variants of Sunfeast Yippee noodles

ITC’s packaged foods business includes staples (Aashirvaad), Kitchens of India spices, ready-to-eat, Bingo! and Yippee, Sunfeast and the recently introduced B Natural as well as Candyman and mint-o. Photo: Mint

ITC Ltd-owned instant noodle brand Sunfeast Yippee has launched a new ‘My’ range with four variants—My Crazy Chow, My Madly Manchurian, My Mystery Masala and My Truly Chicken—targeted at young consumers.

The range will be available exclusively on the online grocery platform BigBasket for a week, following which it will be distributed to all modern format and general trade stores across the country.

Each pack is of 60gm and priced at ₹15 (vegetarian) and ₹18 (non-vegetarian).

“With the launch of the new variants under the ‘My’ range, we intend to widen the brand’s target audience. Yippee ‘My’ range has been crafted keeping in mind the taste preference of young adults and we are confident that it will garner appreciation from our target audience,” said Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods division, ITC Ltd.

Sunfeast Yippee, which was launched in 2010, has become a ₹1,000 crore brand. It has a 22% share of the instant noodle market in India, second only to Nestle’s Maggi. It also competes with Hindustan Unilever’s Knorr, Ching’s Secrets and Patanjali’s Atta Noodles in India’s ₹4,100 crore instant noodle market.

ITC’s packaged foods business includes staples (Aashirvaad), spices (Kitchens of India), ready-to-eat, snack foods (Bingo! and Yippee!), bakery & confectionery (Sunfeast) and the recently introduced juices & beverages (B Natural) as well as Candyman and mint-o.