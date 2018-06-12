Retail inflation hits 4-month high, factory output rises 4.9%

The Indian economy grew 7.7% year-on-year in January-March, its quickest pace in nearly two years driven by higher growth in manufacturing, the farm sector and construction, data showed last month.

New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to a four-month high at 4.87% in May while India’s factory output recovered only marginally to grow at 4.9% in April, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised interest rates for the first time in four years citing inflation concerns.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed while manufacturing grew at a robust 5.2%, it is slow electricity generation (2.1%) that dragged down overall growth in the index of industrial production (IIP).

Though RBI in its last week’s policy review marginally revised its inflation projection downward to 4.85% for April-September from 4.9% projected earlier, it revised upward its inflation forecast for October-March period to 4.7% from 4.4% estimated earlier, “with risks tilted to the upside”.

The central bank said crude oil prices have been volatile recently and this imparts considerable uncertainty to the inflation outlook—both on the upside and the downside.

In its biannual World Economic Outlook, the IMF said economic activity in 2018-19 will be lifted by strong private consumption as well as the fading effects of the withdrawal of high-value currencies and implementation of GST.

“Over the medium-term, growth is expected to gradually rise with continued implementation of structural reforms that raise productivity and incentivise private investment,” it added.

IMF has projected economic growth to recover to 7.4% in 2018-19 while the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have projected the Indian economy to grow at 7.3% during the year. In 2017-18, the economy is estimated to have grown at 6.6%.