ICICI Bank raises Rs1,140 crore via bonds

The ICICI Bank bonds, carrying a coupon of 9.90% per annum, are rated AA+ by rating agencies CARE, ICRA and Crisil

Last Published: Fri, Dec 28 2018. 08 45 PM IST
PTI
Stock of ICICI Bank closed 1.59% up at Rs361.05 on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs1,140 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

“The Bank has allotted 11,400 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual Additional Tier 1 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating Rs1,140 crore on private placement basis,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment is 28 December 2018, it added.

The bonds, carrying a coupon of 9.90% per annum, are rated AA+ by rating agencies CARE, ICRA and Crisil.

Stock of ICICI Bank closed 1.59% up at Rs361.05 on BSE.

First Published: Fri, Dec 28 2018. 08 45 PM IST
