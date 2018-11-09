Govt, RBI in talks on economic capital framework

The government and the Reserve Bank of India are at loggerheads over a range of issues, including norms regarding weak banks. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The government on Friday said discussions were underway with the Reserve Bank of India to decide the appropriate economic capital framework of the central bank, and denied reports that it was seeking a massive transfer of reserves from the central bank.

The statement comes at a time when the government and the Reserve Bank of India are at loggerheads over a range of issues, including norms regarding weak banks, the liquidity problem faced by non-banking finance companies and pressure on the central bank to transfer more of its surplus to the government.

“ Government’s fiscal math is completely on track. There is no proposal to ask RBI to transfer 3.6 or 1 lakh crore, as speculated....Only proposal under discussion is to fix appropriate economic capital framework of RBI,” Subhash Chandra Garg , secretary, Department of Economic Affairs wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

Economic capital framework refers to the risk capital required by the central bank while taking into account different risks.

In his speech last month, RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya, while listing the challenges of maintaining RBI’s independence had said:“Having adequate reserves to bear any losses that arise from central bank operations and having appropriate rules to allocate profits (including rules that govern the accumulation of capital and reserves) is considered an important part of central bank’s independence from the government. A thorny ongoing issue on this front has been that of the rules for surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank to the government.”

Garg reiterated that the government will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% set for 2018-19. “Government has actually foregone (Rs) 70000 crore of budgeted market borrowing this year.”

