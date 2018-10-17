Sundaram Finance to hike interest rates on deposits from October 19

Sundaram Finance finances commercial vehicles, passenger cars and construction equipment, among others, and has over 600 branches across the country.

Chennai: City-based non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Wednesday said there would be a hike in interest rates on its deposits from October 19.

The increase would be from 7.50% to 7.75% for deposits and renewals for a tenure of 12 and 18 months, a press release said.

The rates would be increased to eight percent from 7.75% for deposits of 24 and 36 months, the release said.

For senior citizens, the rates would be hiked to 8.25% from eight percent for 12 and 18 months, it said.

For deposits and renewals, the increase would be from 8.25% to 8.50% for 24 and 36 months, the release said.

The deposits in the company crossed $2,600 crore, it said.

Last year, the non-banking finance company mobilised fresh deposits aggregating ₹450.53 crore, the release said.

The firm finances commercial vehicles, passenger cars and construction equipment, among others, and has over 600 branches across the country, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.