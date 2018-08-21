Operating guidelines for inter-creditor agreement to be circulated among banks

Representational image. The guidelines will be about the timelines to be adhered to. Photo: AP

Mumbai: The Sunil Mehta Committee, formed by the government to quicken bad loan resolutions, will soon circulate operating guidelines for the recently introduced inter-creditor agreement (ICA), said Venkat Nageswar, deputy managing director, global markets, State Bank of India (SBI), adding that the norms are likely to accepted by majority lenders by the middle of next week.

“We are coming out with the operating guidelines. We have already drafted them and in a couple of days’ time we will be circulating to the banks. Once 66% of the banks agree to this, the operating guidelines will become enforceable,” said Nageswar, also a member of the Sunil Mehta Committee.

The guidelines, he said, will be about the timelines to be adhered to. “If you have to do a resolution plan then we need to do the valuation, we need to call the investment banker who can give the resolution plan and voting mechanism,” he said.

The operating guidelines will be for the lead lender and for the steering committee, to be formed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), and once these two things are in place, the ICA will be operational.

According to Nageswar, 32 banks and financial institutions, including 20 public sector banks, have signed the ICA. He added that one public sector bank (PSB) is expected to sign the agreement sometime this week; six private banks have signed; two development finance institutions (DFIs) have signed as has one foreign bank.

“There are a couple of private sector banks which are likely to sign and dialogue is on between the lawyers of the ICA and the lawyers of these banks. Hopefully, they will be signing in the next few days. What we have seen is that banks which have around 85% of the exposure [in stressed assets] have already signed and it is only people with minimum exposure who are outside the ICA,” said Nageswar.

According to him, foreign banks have a minimal or very low exposure in stressed assets and these banks can therefore join in individual cases rather than signing the ICA.

He said that the Sunil Mehta Committee is looking at floating an asset management company (AMC) and an alternative investment fund (AIF) and are in advanced discussions with both domestic and international funds who have shown keen interest. “So, we are working on the structure of the AMC and again it might take another 10-15 days to incorporate or come out with the AMC and kickstart the process,” he said.

Commenting on banks investing in the AIFs, he said that the stake of public sector banks’ will not be more than 30% in a fund. “We are looking at one or multiple AMCs and there will be sector-specific funds. Depending on the sector and the number of assets that are there, each fund can be in the range of Rs 2,000 crore to around Rs 8,000 crore or up to Rs 10,000 crore,” Nageswar said.

The first step, he said, is incorporating the AMC, then the chief executive officer will have to be identified and finally the funds will be created. “Any fund must have minimum of four assets because as a fund cannot take more than 25% exposure [in one asset]. So if I’m going to have four large assets within a particular sector, we can create a fund,” he explained.

ICA is part of Project Sashakt, a five-pronged strategy to resolve bad loans proposed by a committee led by Punjab National Bank non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta. Under ICA, the lead bank is authorized to implement a resolution plan in a time-bound manner and banks have pinned their hopes on the ICA to resolve a large chunk of the ₹10 trillion of bad loans.