China says U.S. should withdraw arrest warrant for Huawei executive
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on 1 December and faces extradition to the US
Beijing: China’s foreign ministry called in the U.S. ambassador on Sunday to lodge a “strong protest” over the arrest in Canada of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, and said the United States should withdraw its arrest warrant.
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on 1 December and faces extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.
The executive is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told U.S. ambassador Terry Branstad that the United States had made an “unreasonable demand” on Canada to detain Meng while she was passing through Vancouver, China’s Foreign Ministry said.
“The actions of the U.S. seriously violated the lawful and legitimate rights of the Chinese citizen, and by their nature were extremely nasty,” Le told Branstad, comments similar to those he made to Canada’s ambassador the night before.
China strongly urges the United States to pay attention to China’s solemn and just position and withdraw the arrest warrant on Meng, Le added.
“China will respond further depending on U.S. actions,” he said, without elaborating.
Le also told the Canadian ambassador on Saturday that there would be severe consequences if it did not immediately release Meng.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Industry »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Use of constitutional morality may lead SC to become third chamber of Parliament: AG
- China says U.S. should withdraw arrest warrant for Huawei executive
- All villages to be connected through broadband by 2019: Manoj Sinha
- Theresa May says Brexit deal defeat could topple UK government
- Tens of thousands gather in Delhi in push for Ram temple
Mark to Market »
- Risks emerge for Ramakrishna Forgings, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi as heavy-duty trucks face headwinds
- Surprise! Global equity valuations hold in spite of negative growth concerns
- Coal India shares fail to kindle the fire
- RBI surveys show where the battle is during elections
- Why mills aren’t worried about low cotton production yet