Srei reports 56% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs105 crore

New Delhi: Srei Infrastructure Finance (Srei) on Wednesday reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs105.14 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, a growth of 56% year-on-year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs67.21 crore in October-December quarter of 2016-17. The total consolidated income for the quarter under review was Rs1,411.95 crore as compared to Rs1,134.57 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Consolidated profit after tax is Rs 267.57 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 180.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 48 per cent,” it said.

Consolidated assets under management stood at Rs44,971 crore as on 31 December 2017 as compared to Rs37,505 crore a year earlier. Srei’s shares closed 1.13% higher at Rs102.65 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.