Mobile phone operators to come up with plan to discontinue Aadhaar-based e-KYC
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked telecom companies to submit a plan to stop using Aadhaar for customer authentication.
New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court imposed curbs on the use of Aadhaar, biometric-issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday asked telecom companies to submit, within the next 15 days, a plan to stop using the 12-digit unique ID number for customer authentication.
A circular to this effect has already been issued to the telecom service providers (TSPs), including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and others.
The communication, seen by PTI, says: “...all TSPs are called upon to immediately take actions in order to comply with the judgement dated 26.09.2018. In this regard, TSPs are hereby directed to submit by 15th October, 2018 an action plan/exit plan to the authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems...” The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. Following this, private companies like telecom operators will not be able to use this instantaneous and inexpensive Aadhaar eKYC route.
This would mean that the industry will have to revert to alternates like legacy paper-based technique (collect physical paper forms with signature, photographs, ship to verification centre and call up the customer to cross-verify submitted details). The turn around times in this route is between 24-36 hours.
When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: “In order to ensure smooth discontinuation...there are certain requirements which are there under the Aadhaar regulations...so the companies are in the best position to know what exactly is needed and they can submit their plan by 15 October. If any additional requirements are to be done from the UIDAI side, we will tell them after receipt of their plan.”
More From Industry »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Energy Sistem sport3 review: Budget Bluetooth earbuds that punch above their weight
- Mobile phone operators to come up with plan to discontinue Aadhaar-based e-KYC
- Aston Martin throttles back price range ahead of planned IPO
- Tesla’s faithful customers flood showrooms as Elon Musk pushes for profit
- Make hummus, not war
Mark to Market »
- Apollo Tyres’ investors peeved at rising wages of top brass even as profits fall
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
- Tangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
- Why IL&FS may not be out of the woods